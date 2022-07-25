Starting the week with pop up showers

SYNOPSIS – Pop up showers and storms this afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 90s. The same story goes for the rest of the week, lower chances of rain tomorrow and Wednesday. The afternoon highs will range from the lower to middle 90s for the next seven days.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 93°. Winds S 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 73°. Winds Light SW 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 93°. Winds S 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 96° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 96° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY - Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

