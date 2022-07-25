New band director takes over at Geneva City Schools

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva band camp is in session, under the leadership of a new band director.

Stanley Lawton is a Geneva High School graduate.

He went to Troy to pursue a music education degree.

After seeing an opening to teach on his home turf, Lawton didn’t think twice.

He says he is passionate about both the Panthers and music.

“I played trumpet in high school, and I loved the marching band and the football games, that’s kind of my favorite part of it is getting to go and cheer on the Panthers to victory, but also march on the field and do our own competitions during the school season,” explains Lawton.

Lawton says there are a lot of upperclassmen in the band this year, which he is excited about.

He’s ensuring members stay cool with a mix of indoor and outdoor practices, along with lots of water breaks.

