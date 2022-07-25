Lower Rain Chances, Seasonal Temps

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will be lower for the coming days as high temperatures average close to normal. Look for slightly better rain chances for Thursday and Friday, with limited chances again for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light S.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers. High near 93°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds light S.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 96° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.