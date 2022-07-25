Gov. Ivey awards grants to assist domestic violence victims in south, east Alabama

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $89,350 to assist domestic violence victims in 12 south Alabama counties as well as one east Alabama county.

“Domestic violence victims deserve ready access to a variety of professional services including those provided by court advocates who can help them navigate the complexities of the justice system,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend the work of these organizations to protect victims and their families every day.”

The House of Ruth Inc. in Houston County is using funds of $39,900 to provide education and training to law enforcement officers, social service workers and other first responders on issues of domestic violence and sexual assault. The organization will also offer education and awareness training to public schools and college students through community events, health fairs, job fairs and media outreach. The project serves Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.

Penelope House Inc. is using grant funds of $36,100 to implement the Court Advocacy Program. The program provides information to victims about their rights, options in the legal system, assists with protection orders and helps victims navigate the criminal and civil court systems. This program serves Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties.

A $13,350 grant will assist the Columbus Alliance for Battered Women Inc. located in Columbus, Ga., continue the Hope Harbour Community Outreach Program. The program provides crisis intervention, legal advocacy and comprehensive support services for domestic violence victims in Russell County. The program also provides education and awareness about domestic violence to the community and information on the support services available for victims and their families.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gov. Ivey and ADECA believe that these partnerships with local organizations are vital to ensuring that victims continue to receive the services and help they require to recover from abuse,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “These grants will help support such assistance through these organizations and programs.”

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim services, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

