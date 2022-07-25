Geneva Panthers beat the heat while gearing up for the season

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva football team is wrapping up summer practices.

Players have been able to beat the heat and are now focused on their first game.

The summer consisted of conditioning and drills.

Head Coach Les Sanders says getting players used to the heat is the best thing to do.

Of course, he says clouds and occasional rain showers are always helpful.

Sanders says the team’s energy is good, and that’s how it should be right now.

“Our kids are excited; I mean every high school team is excited right now or should be,” expresses Sanders. “It’s always that good time of year. Grass is being cut, getting ready to paint it, it’s just a good time.”

Summer practices started June 5th.

Their first official practice will be August 1st.

The Geneva Panthers take on the Headland Rams for their first game of the season on August 19th.

