Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - People in at least three states reported a possible fireball streaking across the night sky late Sunday.

Just before 10:30 p.m., doorbell cameras and security cameras captured video of what’s thought to be a meteor.

According to the American Meteor Society, more than 200 people from Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma reported seeing a bright light in the sky.

In East Texas, the website listed sightings from Lufkin, Crockett, Tyler, and Wills Point.

One KLTV 7 viewer spotted the fireball between Kilgore and Longview.

NASA defines fireballs as, “exceptionally bright meteors that are spectacular enough to to be seen over a very wide area.”

