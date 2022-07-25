Advertisement

40 students take on Geneva’s first “Junior Police Academy”

Junior Police Academy
Junior Police Academy(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - 40 Geneva middle school students have jumped at the opportunity to see what it’s like to be a police officer.

This is the first event of its kind by the Geneva Police Department, and they say the turnout is better than expected!

Geneva’s Rescue Squad played a major role on Monday in getting the kids prepared to become CPR certified.

The junior police officers have a full week ahead of them experiencing some of the day-to-day activities an officer would.

Geneva Police want to connect with the community and believe this is an important way to do so.

“Some of them are interested in the field, but if nothing else, it kind of gives the kids an idea not to be scared of us, to understand that we’re human, and we’re here to help,” expresses Captain Michael Mcduffie with the Geneva Police Department. “We want to do good and help people, and to give them the opportunity to see that.”

“I want to be a police officer because my father is a police officer and I want to follow in his steps,” says Madison Miller, participant. “I want to get more strength; I want to learn more about CPR and stuff like that.”

The department plans to make the junior academy an annual event.

On Wednesday, the kids are heading to the Wiregrass Public Safety Center to see SWAT team and K-9 demonstrations.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Panhandle officer wounded, another man dead in shootout
Dothan police: Woman shoots, robs man who gave her ride
Toddler who drowned in Houston County pool identified
3 injured in Covington County boating crash
Chicken is on display in a market in Pittsburgh July 12. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit...
Feds sue poultry producers, alleging unfair worker practices

Latest News

Jurassic Quest
Dinosaurs invade Dothan in “Jurassic Quest” event
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Kay Ivey
Kay Ivey's Office signs grant for domestic violence victims
O’Neal Manufacturing Services
O’Neal Manufacturing Services plans steel fab center in Fayette; will create 70 jobs