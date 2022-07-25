40 students take on Geneva’s first “Junior Police Academy”

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - 40 Geneva middle school students have jumped at the opportunity to see what it’s like to be a police officer.

This is the first event of its kind by the Geneva Police Department, and they say the turnout is better than expected!

Geneva’s Rescue Squad played a major role on Monday in getting the kids prepared to become CPR certified.

The junior police officers have a full week ahead of them experiencing some of the day-to-day activities an officer would.

Geneva Police want to connect with the community and believe this is an important way to do so.

“Some of them are interested in the field, but if nothing else, it kind of gives the kids an idea not to be scared of us, to understand that we’re human, and we’re here to help,” expresses Captain Michael Mcduffie with the Geneva Police Department. “We want to do good and help people, and to give them the opportunity to see that.”

“I want to be a police officer because my father is a police officer and I want to follow in his steps,” says Madison Miller, participant. “I want to get more strength; I want to learn more about CPR and stuff like that.”

The department plans to make the junior academy an annual event.

On Wednesday, the kids are heading to the Wiregrass Public Safety Center to see SWAT team and K-9 demonstrations.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.