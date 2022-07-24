Typical summer weather pattern for the last week of July

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances are here to stay for the next 7 days. High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s due to cloud cover and rainfall. The tropics are staying quiet for the moment, but we still have several months left in the hurricane season. The peak being the middle of August to the middle of September.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 73 °. Winds SE 5 mph

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 93°. Winds ESE 5 mph 30%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds SE 5 mph

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, numerous showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 96° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Mostly smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

