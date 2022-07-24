Historic Montgomery church resumes services in sanctuary 300 days after fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Members of the First Baptist Church in Montgomery filled the pews for the first Sunday service 300 days after an arsonist scorched their sanctuary.

Joy after a season of struggle.

“To be together in one service where this place was packed to the gills of people worshipping together was a joyous occasion,” said Senior Pastor Mark Bethea.

Pastor Bethea said the church suffered significant damage, forcing them to find other means to gather and worship.

“The person poured accelerant right down the center aisle on several of the pews and lit those up and they burned up pretty good,” said Bethea.

This forced the congregation to find other means to gather for services as restoration was in process.

“We know the church is not just a building,” he said. “So, the first week, we gathered in the municipal parking garage and we worshipped in the parking garage. And then in the second week, we went over to the parking lot.”

Multiple supply issues like carpet and yarn caused reparations to the church to take longer than expected.

Pastor Bethea called the 300 days spent outside the sanctuary a “season of struggle” in Sunday’s message, referencing Psalms 107.

“It’s not stopped us from doing what God has called us to do and that’s to lift up his name right here in downtown Montgomery,” he said.

As services resume in the sanctuary, the pastor said he looks at it not as the churching going back to its old ways, but as moving forward in what’s to come.

“We simply want to put our foot on the accelerator and keep going forward,” he said. “Keep lifting high the name of Jesus, keep telling the good news of what Jesus has done, keep helping people in the midst of their best to find the Messiah - that’s what we’re here for.”

For the first service in the restored sanctuary, there was a baby dedication and a baptism of a young child.

The main sanctuary of First Baptist Church in Montgomery is filled with people 300 days after a fire scorched the sanctuary. pic.twitter.com/TqKIViH9JQ — Monae Stevens (@monaestevens_tv) July 24, 2022

