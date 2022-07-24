Advertisement

Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County probe into former president Trump

After incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp refused to accept Donald Trump's baseless claims of...
After incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp refused to accept Donald Trump's baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in Georgia, he sought retribution by personally recruiting former Republican Sen. David Perdue to mount a primary challenge.(Source: Kemp for Governor/YouTube)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to testify on Monday morning to Fulton County prosecutors investigating Donald Trump’s alleged attempt to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.

Gov. Kemp will deliver a sworn recorded statement instead of appearing before a grand jury, according to officials.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger testified in June before a special grand jury.

Specifically, the special grand jury will be looking into the phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

During that call, Trump said, “so look, all I want to do is just, I want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state.”

Attorney General Chris Carr already testified, officials say.

