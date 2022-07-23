Advertisement

Panhandle officer shot, suspect dead in shootout

The Sneads city officer and a county deputy responded to Jackson County call about 8:30 Saturday morning and encountered gunfire.
(WAVE 3 News)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SNEADS, Fla. (WTVY) -A Florida panhandle police officer was wounded and another man died during a Jackson County, Florida shootout.

The Sneads city officer and a county deputy responded to a call along McKeown Road in Jackson County about 8:30 Saturday morning, Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller said in a statement.

After they arrived a man began firing and officers returned that fire, per Miller.

The 42-year-old who died has not been identified.

The officer is in stable condition, according to Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

