Panhandle officer shot, suspect dead in shootout

SNEADS, Fla. (WTVY) -A Florida panhandle police officer was wounded and another man died during a Jackson County, Florida shootout.

The Sneads city officer and a county deputy responded to a call along McKeown Road in Jackson County about 8:30 Saturday morning, Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller said in a statement.

After they arrived a man began firing and officers returned that fire, per Miller.

The 42-year-old who died has not been identified.

The officer is in stable condition, according to Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

