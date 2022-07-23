Humid and wet afternoons for the next week

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances are here to stay for the next 7 days. Looks like the end of next week will be our best chance for widespread rain. High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s due to cloud cover and rainfall.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 73 °. Winds SE 5 mph

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 94°. Winds ESE 5 mph 30%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds SE 5 mph

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 94° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, numerous showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 91° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot.

