Humid and wet afternoons for the next week
From Meteorologist Emily Acton
SYNOPSIS – Rain chances are here to stay for the next 7 days. Looks like the end of next week will be our best chance for widespread rain. High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s due to cloud cover and rainfall.
TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 73 °. Winds SE 5 mph
TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 94°. Winds ESE 5 mph 30%
TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds SE 5 mph
EXTENDED
MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 94° 30%
TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%
WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%
THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 40%
FRI: Partly cloudy, numerous showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 91° 50%
SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 40%
COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot.
