Enterprise uses Weevil Way to keep story of the boll weevil alive

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Over 100 years ago, the boll weevil insect threatened to destroy the cotton crop in Enterprise.

The citizens planted peanut crops to avoid economic ruin, thus bringing prosperity to the town.

Enterprise now embraces the bug and hosts boll weevil statues in its honor.

Weevil Way is comprised of 27, 6-foot-tall boll weevil statues that are sponsored by businesses in the area.

Each weevil gets a unique personality that corresponds with the business it represents.

The idea occurred after the centennial celebration of the Boll Weevil Monument in 2019.

The city devised the project to modernize the story of the boll weevil for new generations.

Re/Max Premier’s boll weevil statue, Home-er, has a special connection with Fort Rucker.

Service members are encouraged to put stickers signifying their unit on Home-er’s duffle bag and to share his home while they are away from theirs.

The City of Enterprise is proud of the way they have embraced the boll weevil and the message it represents.

Visitors are encouraged to make a scavenger hunt out of the weevils and document their journey with pictures.

To learn more about Weevil Way click HERE.

