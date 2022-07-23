Dothan police: Woman shoots, robs man who gave her ride

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan police are searching for a woman suspected of shooting and robbing a person who gave her a ride.

She asked the suspect, a man, for a lift near the intersection of Westgate Parkway and Denton Road about 9 o’clock Friday night, police said in a statement.

After they traveled south on Denton for seven blocks she demanded the vehicle’s keys. When the driver refused to hand them over the woman shot him, per that statement.

She then drove away in the stolen vehicle that was later recovered in Headland.

The victim received a gunshot wound to the arm and has been transported to an out-of-town hospital for specialized treatment.

The black female suspect is described as 5′8″ – 5′11″ tall, 20-25 years old, with a lip piercing, and wearing a green jacket and short white pants.

Those who have information and tips about this crime should call Dothan Police Department at (334)793-0215 or Crimestoppers at (334)793-7000.

