Boll weevil monument in Enterprise tells story of triumph over adversity

The people of Enterprise erected a monument of the boll weevil in 1919 after overcoming their infamous invasion.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The boll weevil plays a significant role in the history of the City of Enterprise.

The boll weevil comes from Mexico and is known to destroy cotton. The year that it threatened to invade and destroy the cotton crop, scientist Dr. George Washington Carver gave advice to farmers.

He urged them to plant peanuts as their main crop that year to avoid financial ruin.

When the boll weevil arrived, their decision paid off. In celebrating their triumph, the community embraced the boll weevil as a symbol of perseverance.

To learn more about the City of Enterprise click HERE.

