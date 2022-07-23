Boll weevil monument in Enterprise tells story of triumph over adversity

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The boll weevil plays a significant role in the history of the City of Enterprise.

The people of Enterprise erected a monument of the boll weevil in 1919 after overcoming their infamous invasion.

The boll weevil comes from Mexico and is known to destroy cotton. The year that it threatened to invade and destroy the cotton crop, scientist Dr. George Washington Carver gave advice to farmers.

He urged them to plant peanuts as their main crop that year to avoid financial ruin.

When the boll weevil arrived, their decision paid off. In celebrating their triumph, the community embraced the boll weevil as a symbol of perseverance.

To learn more about the City of Enterprise click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.