Vince McMahon retires from WWE

Vince McMahon is stepping down as the WWE's CEO and Chairman.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - World Wrestling Entertainment chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced Friday that he would be stepping down.

“As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE,” he said in a statement. “Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you.”

