Toddler who drowned in Houston County pool identified
Coroner reports the toddler crawled through the doggie door and fell in the pool.
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TAYLOR, Ala. (WTVY) -A two-year-old boy drowned Thursday evening in a home swimming pool.
Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as Connor Napper.
Byrd said the toddler crawled through the doggie door of a relative’s home in Taylor, Alabama and fell into the pool.
Charges are not anticipated.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.