Toddler who drowned in Houston County pool identified

TAYLOR, Ala. (WTVY) -A two-year-old boy drowned Thursday evening in a home swimming pool.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as Connor Napper.

Byrd said the toddler crawled through the doggie door of a relative’s home in Taylor, Alabama and fell into the pool.

Charges are not anticipated.

