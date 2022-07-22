Advertisement

Toddler who drowned in Houston County pool identified

Coroner reports the toddler crawled through the doggie door and fell in the pool.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR, Ala. (WTVY) -A two-year-old boy drowned Thursday evening in a home swimming pool.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as Connor Napper.

Byrd said the toddler crawled through the doggie door of a relative’s home in Taylor, Alabama and fell into the pool.

Charges are not anticipated.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

(Stock Photo)
Dothan toddler accidentally shot
The toddler’s father, 19-year-old Raymond Oliver Smith, was found asleep in a back bedroom.
Dothan man arrested after child found next to roadway
The Macon County Sheriff's Office has added a horse to its stable of law enforcement tools.
Alabama sheriff adds horse to stable of patrol units
Those who support and oppose a proposed Dothan charter school listen to views during a July 20...
Dothan schools have failed, charter school supporters claim
Shakita Crittenton
Police: woman arrested after letting juveniles shoot at other juveniles

Latest News

Dothan Miracle League 2022 Fall registration
Dothan Miracle League prepares for Fall season
Once a search warrant was obtained, officers entered the home of 40-year-old Christopher Steven...
PCB man arrested on child porn charges
Two children were killed when a tree fell on a Birmingham home during storms on Thursday, July...
2 babies killed after tree falls on home in Birmingham
False allegations lead to arrest of Marianna man.
False allegations lead to arrest of Marianna man