PCB man arrested on child porn charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Panama City Beach man was put behind bars this morning after evidence emerged of his involvement with the distribution of child pornography.

PCB Police’s Criminal Intelligence Unity was contacted recently by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Cybercrimes Unit, in which agents flagged the resident for potentially having shared and downloaded illicit material.

Further investigation by detectives discovered the suspect had utilized a file sharing network to obtain several images of children engaged in sexual acts.

Christopher Steven Roll - Child Pornography (Bay County Sheriff's Office)

Once a search warrant was obtained, officers entered the home of 40-year-old Christopher Steven Roll at 6:30 a.m. on Friday and arrested the man without incident.

According to the release from Panama City Beach police, Roll confessed to having obtained the illegal material for almost 10 years, which included children as young as infants engaged in sexual conduct.

Roll was transported to Bay County Jail and is awaiting his first appearance in court. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.