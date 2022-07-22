Advertisement

PCB man arrested on child porn charges

The man confessed to having obtained the illegal material for almost 10 years.
Once a search warrant was obtained, officers entered the home of 40-year-old Christopher Steven...
Once a search warrant was obtained, officers entered the home of 40-year-old Christopher Steven Roll at 6:30 a.m. on Friday and arrested the man without incident.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Panama City Beach man was put behind bars this morning after evidence emerged of his involvement with the distribution of child pornography.

PCB Police’s Criminal Intelligence Unity was contacted recently by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Cybercrimes Unit, in which agents flagged the resident for potentially having shared and downloaded illicit material.

Further investigation by detectives discovered the suspect had utilized a file sharing network to obtain several images of children engaged in sexual acts.

Christopher Steven Roll - Child Pornography
Christopher Steven Roll - Child Pornography(Bay County Sheriff's Office)

Once a search warrant was obtained, officers entered the home of 40-year-old Christopher Steven Roll at 6:30 a.m. on Friday and arrested the man without incident.

According to the release from Panama City Beach police, Roll confessed to having obtained the illegal material for almost 10 years, which included children as young as infants engaged in sexual conduct.

Roll was transported to Bay County Jail and is awaiting his first appearance in court. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

(Stock Photo)
Dothan toddler accidentally shot
The toddler’s father, 19-year-old Raymond Oliver Smith, was found asleep in a back bedroom.
Dothan man arrested after child found next to roadway
The Macon County Sheriff's Office has added a horse to its stable of law enforcement tools.
Alabama sheriff adds horse to stable of patrol units
Those who support and oppose a proposed Dothan charter school listen to views during a July 20...
Dothan schools have failed, charter school supporters claim
Shakita Crittenton
Police: woman arrested after letting juveniles shoot at other juveniles

Latest News

Two children were killed when a tree fell on a Birmingham home during storms on Thursday, July...
2 babies killed after tree falls on home in Birmingham
False allegations lead to arrest of Marianna man.
False allegations lead to arrest of Marianna man
(STOCK IMAGE)
Emergency Boil Water Notice issued for portion of Cottondale, FL
The first case has been identified in Albany through an initial test by the Department of...
First Monkeypox case identified in SWGA