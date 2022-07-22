New unemployment numbers show one month increases, one year decreases in Alabama & Wiregrass

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - While unadjusted numbers show Alabama seeing a drastic increase in unemployment over the last month, Governor Kay Ivey is touting a new record low in adjusted looks.

In a press release from the Governor’s office on Friday, a 2.6% unemployment rate was touted by Ivey for the month of June. This would be a 0.1% improvement from May’s numbers and a nearly 1% difference to the state’s 2021 rate at this same time.

These numbers though, as stated by the Governor’s office, are made through “seasonal adjustment.” This practice “anticipates certain trends in the labor force, such as hiring during the holidays or the surge in the labor force when students graduate in the spring, and removing their effects to the civilian labor force.”

When looking at the unadjusted stats, Alabama’s unemployment spiked to 3.3% in June, an increase of 0.9% from May. The numbers are still better than that of a year ago, even when unadjusted, down 1% from 2021.

On adjusted numbers, the drop in unemployment percentage marks the third straight month that the number broke the state low record.

The positive thing for the state of Alabama is, even when unadjusted, improvements across the state have been made significantly compared to 2021.

For the Wiregrass and its two major cities, Dothan and Enterprise, those numbers mostly match those across the state when looking at the unadjusted stats.

City Civilian Labor Force Employment Unemployment Unemployment Rate Dothan 31,293 - June 2022

31,035 - May 2022

30,546 - June 2021 30,337 - June 2022

30,283 - May 2022

29,100 - June 2021 1,056 - June 2022

752 - May 2022

1,446 - June 2021 3.4% - June 2022

2.4% - May 2022

4.7% - June 2021 Enterprise 11,344 - June 2022

11,234 - May 2022

11,506 - June 2021 10,997 - June 2022

10,989 - May 2022

11,040 - June 2021 347 - June 2022

245 - May 2022

466 - June 2021 3.1% - June 2022

2.2% - May 2022

4.1% - June 2021

Dothan, while an additional 258 people enter the workforce last month, saw a 1% increase in unemployment as 1,056 (up from 752) people saw no work in June. This is still a 1.3% drop from 2021 numbers.

While the city of Enterprise is still slowly trying to build back up its number of employed and overall labor force that has dropped over the last year, they saw a 1% decrease in unemployment from June 2021 to now.

County Civilian Labor Force Employment Unemployment Unemployment Rate Coffee 21,715 - June 2022

21,492 - May 2022

21,915 - June 2021 21,026 - June 2022

21,010 - May 2022

21,115 - June 2021 689 - June 2022

482 - May 2022

800 - June 2021 3.2% - June 2022

2.2% - May 2022

3.7% - June 2021 Dale 21,023 - June 2022

20,911 - May 2022

20,910 - June 2021 20,336 - June 2022

20,409 - May 2022

20,099 - June 2021 687 - June 2022

502 - May 2022

811 - June 2021 3.3% - June 2022

2.4% - May 2022

3.9% - June 2021 Geneva 11,244 - June 2022

11,038 - May 2022

10,949 - June 2021 10,900 - June 2022

10,794 - May 2022

10,559 - June 2021 344 - June 2022

244 - May 2022

390 - June 2021 3.1% - June 2022

2.2% - May 2022

3.6% - June 2021 Henry 7,075 - June 2022

6,982 - May 2022

6,860 - June 2021 6,831 - June 2022

6,810 - May 2022

6,593 - June 2021 244 - June 2022

172 - May 2022

267 - June 2021 3.4% - June 2022

2.5% - May 2022

3.9% - June 2021 Houston 48,113 - June 2022

47,753 - May 2022

46,831 - June 2021 46,547 - June 2022

46,616 - May 2022

44,768 - June 2021 1,566 - June 2022

1,137 - May 2022

2,063 - June 2021 3.3% - June 2022

2.4% - May 2022

4.4% - June 2021

Coffee County matched with its biggest city in both the attempts to build back up the labor force, but also seeing a drop in unemployment from 2021, a 0.5% decrease. The remaining Wiregrass counties saw increases in workforce and employment over the last year, increases in unemployment over the last month of nearly an entire percent, but drops in that same stat compared to 2021.

Geneva County boasted the lowest current unadjusted unemployment percentage of the Wiregrass counties at 3.1%, Henry with the lowest number at 244 unemployed, and Houston County with the largest workforce and employment numbers, with 46,547 out of the 48,113 in the county labor force currently working.

Across the state, the most major gains in employment over the last year came through the trade, transportation and utilities sector with an increase of 7,200. The construction sector also saw a 7,000 employment increase and manufacturing added 6,700 jobs in Alabama.

The state’s current count of wage and salary employment ranks as the fourth highest on record in Alabama, according to Governor Ivey’s office.

