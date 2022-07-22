Advertisement

New unemployment numbers show one month increases, one year decreases in Alabama & Wiregrass

Drops of nearly 1% in unemployment shown over the last year.
Alabama Department of Labor building
Alabama Department of Labor building
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - While unadjusted numbers show Alabama seeing a drastic increase in unemployment over the last month, Governor Kay Ivey is touting a new record low in adjusted looks.

In a press release from the Governor’s office on Friday, a 2.6% unemployment rate was touted by Ivey for the month of June. This would be a 0.1% improvement from May’s numbers and a nearly 1% difference to the state’s 2021 rate at this same time.

These numbers though, as stated by the Governor’s office, are made through “seasonal adjustment.” This practice “anticipates certain trends in the labor force, such as hiring during the holidays or the surge in the labor force when students graduate in the spring, and removing their effects to the civilian labor force.”

When looking at the unadjusted stats, Alabama’s unemployment spiked to 3.3% in June, an increase of 0.9% from May. The numbers are still better than that of a year ago, even when unadjusted, down 1% from 2021.

On adjusted numbers, the drop in unemployment percentage marks the third straight month that the number broke the state low record.

The positive thing for the state of Alabama is, even when unadjusted, improvements across the state have been made significantly compared to 2021.

For the Wiregrass and its two major cities, Dothan and Enterprise, those numbers mostly match those across the state when looking at the unadjusted stats.

CityCivilian Labor ForceEmploymentUnemploymentUnemployment Rate
Dothan31,293 - June 2022
31,035 - May 2022
30,546 - June 2021		30,337 - June 2022
30,283 - May 2022
29,100 - June 2021		1,056 - June 2022
752 - May 2022
1,446 - June 2021		3.4% - June 2022
2.4% - May 2022
4.7% - June 2021
Enterprise11,344 - June 2022
11,234 - May 2022
11,506 - June 2021		10,997 - June 2022
10,989 - May 2022
11,040 - June 2021		347 - June 2022
245 - May 2022
466 - June 2021		3.1% - June 2022
2.2% - May 2022
4.1% - June 2021

Dothan, while an additional 258 people enter the workforce last month, saw a 1% increase in unemployment as 1,056 (up from 752) people saw no work in June. This is still a 1.3% drop from 2021 numbers.

While the city of Enterprise is still slowly trying to build back up its number of employed and overall labor force that has dropped over the last year, they saw a 1% decrease in unemployment from June 2021 to now.

CountyCivilian Labor ForceEmploymentUnemploymentUnemployment Rate
Coffee21,715 - June 2022
21,492 - May 2022
21,915 - June 2021		21,026 - June 2022
21,010 - May 2022
21,115 - June 2021		689 - June 2022
482 - May 2022
800 - June 2021		3.2% - June 2022
2.2% - May 2022
3.7% - June 2021
Dale21,023 - June 2022
20,911 - May 2022
20,910 - June 2021		20,336 - June 2022
20,409 - May 2022
20,099 - June 2021		687 - June 2022
502 - May 2022
811 - June 2021		3.3% - June 2022
2.4% - May 2022
3.9% - June 2021
Geneva11,244 - June 2022
11,038 - May 2022
10,949 - June 2021		10,900 - June 2022
10,794 - May 2022
10,559 - June 2021		344 - June 2022
244 - May 2022
390 - June 2021		3.1% - June 2022
2.2% - May 2022
3.6% - June 2021
Henry7,075 - June 2022
6,982 - May 2022
6,860 - June 2021		6,831 - June 2022
6,810 - May 2022
6,593 - June 2021		244 - June 2022
172 - May 2022
267 - June 2021		3.4% - June 2022
2.5% - May 2022
3.9% - June 2021
Houston48,113 - June 2022
47,753 - May 2022
46,831 - June 2021		46,547 - June 2022
46,616 - May 2022
44,768 - June 2021		1,566 - June 2022
1,137 - May 2022
2,063 - June 2021		3.3% - June 2022
2.4% - May 2022
4.4% - June 2021

Coffee County matched with its biggest city in both the attempts to build back up the labor force, but also seeing a drop in unemployment from 2021, a 0.5% decrease. The remaining Wiregrass counties saw increases in workforce and employment over the last year, increases in unemployment over the last month of nearly an entire percent, but drops in that same stat compared to 2021.

Geneva County boasted the lowest current unadjusted unemployment percentage of the Wiregrass counties at 3.1%, Henry with the lowest number at 244 unemployed, and Houston County with the largest workforce and employment numbers, with 46,547 out of the 48,113 in the county labor force currently working.

Across the state, the most major gains in employment over the last year came through the trade, transportation and utilities sector with an increase of 7,200. The construction sector also saw a 7,000 employment increase and manufacturing added 6,700 jobs in Alabama.

The state’s current count of wage and salary employment ranks as the fourth highest on record in Alabama, according to Governor Ivey’s office.

You can find a full look at the Governor office’s detailed state unemployment numbers in the links provided:

County Rate

City Rate

Civilian Labor Force Summary

Map

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

