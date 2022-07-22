Advertisement

Man sentenced in 2018 Montgomery murder

Kendrick Darrell Holley has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for the murder of Jermaine Ashley.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey has announced the sentencing of a man who pleaded guilty to an almost four-year-old murder.

Earlier this year, Kendrick Darrell Holley, 38, pleaded guilty to the murder of 46-year-old Jermaine Ashley, a crime that happened on Aug. 31, 2018. Circuit Judge James Anderson has now sentenced Holley to 33 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Holley shot Ashley during an argument after the victim demanded that Holley get off his property in the 2400 block of Hickman Street. Bailey said Holley was upset that he wasn’t invited to a gathering at Ashley’s home. He said the two got into a “tussle” before Holley left then returned later and shot Ashley in the neck and leg. Ashley was pronounced dead at the scene.

“When Kendrick Holley left the victim’s home, that should have been it. He should have let it go and carried on about his day. But he made the completely idiotic choice to come back and senselessly take someone’s life. And for what? Because he wasn’t invited to a party? Jermaine Ashley should still be here today, celebrating milestones and making memories with his family and friends,” Bailey said in a statement. “Unfortunately, Mr. Ashely and far too many people in our community have lost their lives at the hands of people who think gun violence is the solution to resolving conflicts. Let this serve as a warning to those who have this flawed mentality. The only outcome for people who commit these senseless murders is being locked away in prison for a very, very long time.”

