A little cooler today with scattered showers and storms

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers and storms this afternoon, between the clouds and rain the afternoon highs today will only make it into the upper 80s. Tomorrow looks drier with highs back in the lower to middle 90s. After Saturday afternoon pop up shower and storms will be back in the forecast for the next seven days with high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 87°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 60%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds Light SW 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 94°. Winds Light SW 20%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 95° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY - Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

