Advertisement

Hotter For The Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will drop as we head into the weekend, while temperatures rise. Highs will reach the middle 90s under partly cloudy skies with just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms daily. Look for similar weather to hold well into next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 94°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 75° High: 92° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

(Stock Photo)
Dothan toddler accidentally shot
The toddler’s father, 19-year-old Raymond Oliver Smith, was found asleep in a back bedroom.
Dothan man arrested after child found next to roadway
The Macon County Sheriff's Office has added a horse to its stable of law enforcement tools.
Alabama sheriff adds horse to stable of patrol units
Those who support and oppose a proposed Dothan charter school listen to views during a July 20...
Dothan schools have failed, charter school supporters claim
Shakita Crittenton
Police: woman arrested after letting juveniles shoot at other juveniles

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-22-22
A little cooler today with scattered showers and storms
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-22-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-22-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast July 21, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Wet End To The Week