Hotter For The Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will drop as we head into the weekend, while temperatures rise. Highs will reach the middle 90s under partly cloudy skies with just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms daily. Look for similar weather to hold well into next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 94°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.