Hotter For The Weekend
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will drop as we head into the weekend, while temperatures rise. Highs will reach the middle 90s under partly cloudy skies with just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms daily. Look for similar weather to hold well into next week.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light & variable.
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 94°. Winds SW at 5 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light SW.
EXTENDED
SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%
MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%
TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%
WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%
THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 40%
FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 50%
COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.
