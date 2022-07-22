Former Mobile doctor accused of reckless murder in fatal wreck seeks to travel to Baldwin

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former doctor charged with reckless murder in the death of a medical student two years ago wants permission to go to Baldwin County.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks heard arguments this week on whether to amend Jonathan Nakhla’s bond conditions, which require that he remain in Mobile County until his trial. His lawyers have asked that he be allowed to perform maintenance on a Fort Morgan rental home that he owns and go to his father’s house in Daphne to access engineering equipment he needs for a project to develop devices to help the blind and people in wheelchairs.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office opposes any changes to bond. The judge has not yet ruled.

Samantha Thomas died when Nakhla crashed his vehicle on the Interstate 65 Service Road. Police said Nakhla was drunk at the time.

Nakhla later surrendered his medical license. He is scheduled to go on trial next year.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.