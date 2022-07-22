Advertisement

Enterprise man whose drunk driving killed two teens prison bound

Anthony Bishop, while under the influence of alcohol, drove his pickup truck into the rear of a car carrying four students 2020. Two of them died.
Anthony Bishop
Anthony Bishop
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter charges related to the vehicular deaths of two Coffee County teens.

Anthony Bishop of Enterprise will serve 54 months in prison followed by probation.

Bishop, while under the influence of alcohol, drove his pickup truck into the rear of a car carrying four students in July 2020.

Two of them, 15-year-old Paula Perdue and 17-year-old A.J. Riley, died.

The collision happened in the Wicksburg community, about 8 miles west of Dothan.

Bishop was initially charged with two counts of murder but a Houston County Grand Jury indicted him on the less serious manslaughter offense.

He must complete his prison sentence with no chance for parole or early release.

