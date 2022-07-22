Enterprise man whose drunk driving killed two teens prison bound

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter charges related to the vehicular deaths of two Coffee County teens.

Anthony Bishop of Enterprise will serve 54 months in prison followed by probation.

Bishop, while under the influence of alcohol, drove his pickup truck into the rear of a car carrying four students in July 2020.

Two of them, 15-year-old Paula Perdue and 17-year-old A.J. Riley, died.

The collision happened in the Wicksburg community, about 8 miles west of Dothan.

Bishop was initially charged with two counts of murder but a Houston County Grand Jury indicted him on the less serious manslaughter offense.

He must complete his prison sentence with no chance for parole or early release.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.