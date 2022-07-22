Emergency Boil Water Notice for Cottondale, FL rescinded

UPDATE

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WTVY) - The emergency boil water notice for Cottondale, Florida has been rescinded. Residents residing on Front Street from West Street to Parrish Street, McKinnon Street from West Street to Parrish Street, and Parrish Street from Front Street to Milton Street can return to normal water usage.

ORIGINAL

City officials have issued an emergency boil water notice for a portion of Cottondale beginning on Tuesday.

The affected area includes around 25 houses on Front Street from West Street to Parrish Street, McKinnon Street from West Street to Parrish Street, and Parrish Street from Front Street to Milton Street.

The emergency boil water notice, beginning Tuesday, July 26 at 8:00 a.m., is issued for the highlighted area. (WTVY)

The notice is being issued due to water line repair, and residents in the affected area are advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes as a precaution. A rolling boil of one minute is recommended, or as an alternative bottled water may be used.

The emergency notice will go into affect Tuesday, July 26 at 8:00 a.m. It will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink and use normally.

Any questions regarding the notice can be directed to Cottondale City Hall at (850) 352-4361.

