Dothan Miracle League prepares for Fall season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Miracle League is set to start registration for their Fall 2022 baseball season.

Registration will take place on Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will continue on Monday, August 1 through Friday, August 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. The final chance to register for the Fall 2022 baseball season is Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The program is open to Wiregrass residents ages 2 and up. Children 2-5 years old will be placed in the Toddler League, 6-21 year-olds will be able to participate in the Youth League, and adults 22 years old or older will be in the Adult League.

There is a registration fee of $25 per child/adult player and $10 per additional child or adult from the same household. Please make checks payable to the Dothan Miracle League. They also request that proof of insurance be provided at registration.

The league is also registering for volunteer coaches and buddies to help during the fall program.

The Fall season will start in September and games will be played at the Rotary Miracle Field at Westgate Park.

The Dothan Miracle League is an organization that provides children and adults with mental and/or physical challenges an opportunity to play baseball with a team in an organized league setting.

If you are interested in playing baseball in the upcoming fall season, come out to register on any of the dates listed above.

Anyone with questions about the Miracle League or registration can contact James McCord at 334-596-1642 or dothanmiracleleague@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.