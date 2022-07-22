Dealing with anxiety in the wake of mass shootings

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - More parents in the Wiregrass area are seeking help to deal with anxiety in the wake of recent mass shootings.

Jessica Cotton, a clinical counselor in Dothan, has seen an influx of parents asking for advice on how to speak with their children about these stressors ahead of the new school year.

Cotton said parents should look for drastic changes in behavior, sleeping too much, or physical issues (like excessive crying or shaking) to determine if their child is experiencing extra stress.

Parents who observe those signs should talk with their children. Experts suggest that parents or guardians listen carefully, be attentive, and offer information gently during these conversations.

How parents react to stressors will set an example for what children experience. Whenever parents are dealing with their own stressors or anxieties in a healthy way, children model that behavior and begin to practice similar strategies Cotton said.

For those experiencing anxiety Cotton suggests deep breathing which calms the limbic system in our brains. This portion controls fight, flight, or freeze.

If you are in need of immediate help regarding mental health dial 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Find more about the new 988 number HERE.

