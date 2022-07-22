Austal USA delivers future USS Santa Barbara to U.S. Navy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Austal USA on Thursday delivered the future USS Santa Barbara to the U.S. Navy.

Designated LCS and built in Mobile, the ship is the 16th Independence-variant littoral combat ship delivered by the company.

Delivery documents were signed on board the ship and followed the successful completion of acceptance trials during which the ship’s major systems and equipment were tested to demonstrate mission readiness. The ship’s pre-commissioning unit will now prepare the ship for fleet introduction.

“Delivering the future USS Santa Barbara is a proud moment for Austal USA shipbuilders who worked extensively with Navy teammates and suppliers from across the nation to produce a capability that will serve our country for years to come,” said Rusty Murdaugh, president of Austal USA, for a company news release. “The fact that we’re delivering that capability on-time and on-schedule demonstrates our commitment to the warfighter and our nation’s defense.”

LCS ships are built to operate in near-shore environments and support forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence missions. Several Austal USA built Independence-variant LCS have deployed to the western Pacific within the last year including USS Jackson (LCS 6), USS Tulsa (LCS 16) and USS Charleston (LCS 18).

Austal USA says it is currently constructing three LCS including the recently launched future USS Augusta (LCS 34). Final assembly is underway on the future USS Kingsville (LCS 36) and modules are under construction for the future USS Pierre (LCS 38).

Austal USA is also constructing U.S. Navy expeditionary fast transports and began construction on a Navajo-class towing, salvage and rescue ship (T-ATS) last week. The company is also under contract for the U.S. Navy auxiliary floating dry dock medium and up to 11 Heritage-class offshore patrol cutters for the U.S. Coast Guard.

