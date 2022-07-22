2 children killed after tree falls on home in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say two children were killed after a tree fell onto a home on July 21.

This happened at a home just on 10th Avenue West. Authorities say the two children who died were three years old and three months old. An 11-year-old has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities also say an adult woman was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital, and has been reported as conscious and talking.

Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say another woman is trapped inside of the home, and is talking with first responders.

#BREAKING: 3 month old and a three year old have died after a tree fell on a home just off 10th Ave West according to Bhm Fire Rescue. An 11 year old take to Children’s with serious injures. #WBRC pic.twitter.com/gexuARhm8N — Josh Gauntt (@joshg_TV) July 22, 2022

