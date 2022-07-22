Advertisement

2 children killed after tree falls on home in Birmingham

Two children were killed when a tree fell on a Birmingham home during storms on Thursday, July...
Two children were killed when a tree fell on a Birmingham home during storms on Thursday, July 21, 2022.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say two children were killed after a tree fell onto a home on July 21.

This happened at a home just on 10th Avenue West. Authorities say the two children who died were three years old and three months old. An 11-year-old has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities also say an adult woman was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital, and has been reported as conscious and talking.

Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say another woman is trapped inside of the home, and is talking with first responders.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Children in classroom in this undated file photo.
Superintendent: Charter could close one Dothan school
(Stock Photo)
Dothan toddler accidentally shot
The toddler’s father, 19-year-old Raymond Oliver Smith, was found asleep in a back bedroom.
Dothan man arrested after child found next to roadway
Cows blocked part of the Florida Turnpike Monday after the trailer they were in caught fire.
Geneva County trucker linked to cow catastrophe on Florida Turnpike
Those who support and oppose a proposed Dothan charter school listen to views during a July 20...
Dothan schools have failed, charter school supporters claim

Latest News

Anxiety in the wake of mass shootings
Dealing with anxiety in the wake of mass shootings
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies responding to a call of shots fired in the Auburn...
Crestview teens charged with burglary and grand theft
Justin McNelley and Nick Brooks at SEC Media Days
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: News4 talks all things Auburn football