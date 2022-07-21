Advertisement

Wiregrass store impacted by inflation, fighting to keep prices down

By Talor Maree
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In a time when inflation is soaring, many people are trying to find ways to cut costs on just about everything.

For local business owners, that’s no different. Jai Freeman, owner of Headland IGA Grocery Store, told News 4 about how inflation is affecting his business and his customers.

“It’s not us going up on prices,” said Freeman. “It’s the manufacturers going up on prices.”

These increases are impacting customer shopping habits, with Freeman saying the toll on people’s wallets are making people visit the store less.

“Customers are switching from where they might have bought a national brand. They’re buying more of the private label brand to get the better price.”

A recent study from Smartasset showed several Wiregrass Counties are amongst the highest in the state for purchasing power. Despite this, Freeman’s customers can’t escape the rising costs.

“We’ve always worked on price points,” said Freeman. “Two for Three and 99 cents and stuff like that. Well, those days are just about over.”

While store numbers are low, Freeman is making sure the shelves are staying fully stocked for his customers. “Anything that we can get a deal on, we try to buy as much as we can.”

He’s also encouraged customers to buy in bulk and look for the best deals. One of the best ways to keep your budget in check is looking at weekly sales papers before a trip to the grocery store.

“If you see a good deal at this time in the market with all the inflation, instead of buying one, buy you a couple of them, so that you’ll have it,” said Freeman.

Local farmers who provide much of the store’s produce recognize the state of the economy. They are doing what they can to help keep consumer costs down as well, a collaborative effort that Freeman says will help fight the inflation crisis.

“All of them stayed fair with prices. Which, I felt was a good sign for the community.”

