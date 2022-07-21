Wet End To The Week

SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue across the Wiregrass for Friday, keeping high temperatures in the 80s. Overall rain chances drop for the weekend, but pop-up isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible. High temperatures will rise, returning to the lower to middle 90s.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 74°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

