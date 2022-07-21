Wet End To The Week
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue across the Wiregrass for Friday, keeping high temperatures in the 80s. Overall rain chances drop for the weekend, but pop-up isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible. High temperatures will rise, returning to the lower to middle 90s.
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 74°. Winds SW at 5 mph.
TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light SW.
EXTENDED
SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%
SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%
MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%
TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%
WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%
THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 40%
COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.