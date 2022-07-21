Advertisement

Stetson returning to UGA

Stetson returning to UGA
Stetson returning to UGA
By Justin McNelley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A big piece from the Dawgs championship team back for another year in Athens. Quarterback Stetson Bennett became a Georgia legend last season. Going from backup to hero.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Cows blocked part of the Florida Turnpike Monday after the trailer they were in caught fire.
Geneva County trucker linked to cow catastrophe on Florida Turnpike
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Trial nears for man charged with murdering Dothan teens
Children in classroom in this undated file photo.
Superintendent: Charter could close one Dothan school
Michael Steven Sanders was last seen on July 15 at around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Ace Avenue...
UPDATE: Emergency Missing Child Alert canceled for Clayhatchee teen
Zack's Family Restaurant Fire
Fire at Dothan restaurant deemed accidental

Latest News

Kirby Smart
Dawgs ready to defend
David Pollack
Pollack on the Dawgs
Stetson returning to UGA
Stetson returning to UGA
David
Pollack on the Dawgs