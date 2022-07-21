Advertisement

News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

By WTVY Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.

Events for the weekend of July 21, 2022

Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, July 22

Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, July 22

Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, July 23

Glory To Him Church’s Summer Market & Festival | Saturday, July 23

Southeast Alabama Dance Company Auditions | Sunday, July 24

Plus, more on the News4 Community Calendar!

