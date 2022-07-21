Mini golf coming to Dothan Library

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Houston County Library System (DHCLS) is set to host the Library Mini Golf Classic.

This two-day event, presented by Mike Schmitz Automotive Group will be held on Aug 20 and 21 in the DHCLS Main Library, here, in Downtown Dothan.

Ditching the quiet atmosphere of a library, the event will swap the whispers for laughs as they transform the aisles into an 18-hole miniature golf course. On Saturday, August 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Library Mini Golf Classic will kick off with a “country club casual” event for anyone 21 and over. Admission is $50 and includes two drink tickets, appetizers from local restaurant, KBC, and a silent auction.

The DHCLS will take over the whole weekend, featuring the Library Golf Family Fun Day, on Sunday, August 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event is for all ages and includes door prizes and food trucks. Admission for Family Fun Day is $5 per person.

All of the funds raised through this event will be used to support the library’s collections, early literacy programs, and community outreach activities.

To purchase tickets for the 21 and over event or for more information, visit https://dothanlibrary.app.neoncrm.com/eventReg.jsp?event=13&.

For the Family Fun Day information and ticket purchases. please visit https://dothanlibrary.app.neoncrm.com/eventReg.jsp?event=8&

Tickets can also be purchased at the door the day of the event.

Come out for a round of mini golf amidst your favorite books, enjoy drinks, food, and prizes all while supporting a good cause.

