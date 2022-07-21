Harsin, Tigers moving on from tumultuous offseason

ATLANTA, Geo. (WTVY) - The final day of SEC Media Days featured the Auburn Tigers who are looking for improvement after a 6-7 season a year ago.

Last season was Bryan Harsin’s first year as the Tigers head coach and it was almost his last. An inquiry in to Harsin took place after the season ended. Harsin reflected on that time in his life calling it a tough time.

“It was uncomfortable, it was unfounded, and it presented an opportunity for people to personally attack me, my family, and also our program. And it didn’t work,” said Harsin. “What came out of that inquiry were a lot of positives. What I saw from our players and coaches was leadership opportunities for them to step up and that’s exactly what they did.”

The Tiger players in attendance echoed their coaches sentiments. Saying the offseason problems made the team stronger heading into 2022.

“It brought us a lot closer,” said tight end John Samuel Shenker. “When you fight for something you really want and you get it, it just brings you a lot closer. It makes you more confident knowing what you want was able to happen and bringing a coach that we believe in Coach Harsin back to Auburn where he belongs was so crucial to this team.”

“The situation that was going on brought us closer,” said running back Tank Bigsby. “It brought us closer as team and as a family. We go out and play for each other and lay it out on the line and do everything we have to do to get a win.”

Auburn will open the season with five straight home games beginning with Mercer on September 3.

