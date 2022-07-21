Advertisement

Former Limestone County escapee indicted on firearm charges in Indiana

Henderson Co. Jail staff reacts to Casey White’s escape
Henderson Co. Jail staff reacts to Casey White’s escape
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF) - A former Lauderdale County inmate who escaped custody for over ten days in April and May was indicted on firearm charges in Indiana on Thursday.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice release, a federal grand jury returned an indictment on July 21 charging Casey White with the following:

  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Fugitive in possession of a firearm

On April 29, the 38-year-old inmate escaped from the Lauderdale County jail with Correction Officer Vicky White. On May 9, White allegedly possessed five firearms in Evansville, Indiana. Those firearms included four handguns and an AR-15 rifle. The release states White was prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a fugitive and because of prior felony convictions.

White will make his initial appearance in court in Indiana at a later date. If convicted, the defendant faces up to ten years in federal prison on each count.

On July 12, Casey White was charged with the murder of Vicky White. The indictment says Casey White is responsible for Vicky White’s death because it happened during Casey White’s escape.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Children in classroom in this undated file photo.
Superintendent: Charter could close one Dothan school
Cows blocked part of the Florida Turnpike Monday after the trailer they were in caught fire.
Geneva County trucker linked to cow catastrophe on Florida Turnpike
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Principal, 2 others arrested on fraud charges connected to educational consulting business, officials say
Those who support and oppose a proposed Dothan charter school listen to views during a July 20...
Dothan schools have failed, charter school supporters claim
Police say they responded to Paradise Cove Condominiums after a 911 caller said there was blood...
3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
Dothan Houston County Library System hosts Mini Golf Classic.
Mini golf coming to Dothan Library
Former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay (Source: Decatur Daily)
Athens, Limestone County school officials receive fraud scheme sentences
News 4 takes a look at what's going on in the community.
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends | July 21, 2022