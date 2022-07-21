Advertisement

Dothan toddler accidentally shot

The child had reportedly climbed into the lap of an adult male who had a pistol in his pocket.
(Stock Photo)
(Stock Photo)(MGN)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police responded to a local hospital on Wednesday night for a 3-year-old that had been shot.

According to a release from the department, officers arrived at the medical facility at 8:40 p.m. The child had reportedly climbed into the lap of an adult male who had a pistol in his pocket.

The toddler hit the trigger, causing the gun to fire, with a bullet striking them in a lower extremity.

This incident occurred in the 400 block of Mona Drive.

The child was treated at the hospital for the wound and released, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Children in classroom in this undated file photo.
Superintendent: Charter could close one Dothan school
Cows blocked part of the Florida Turnpike Monday after the trailer they were in caught fire.
Geneva County trucker linked to cow catastrophe on Florida Turnpike
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Principal arrested on fraud charges, placed on administrative leave, officials say
Those who support and oppose a proposed Dothan charter school listen to views during a July 20...
Dothan schools have failed, charter school supporters claim
Police say they responded to Paradise Cove Condominiums after a 911 caller said there was blood...
3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo

Latest News

Shakita Crittenton
Police: woman arrested after letting juveniles shoot at other juveniles
Jai Freeman, owner of Headland IGA Grocery Store, told News 4 about how inflation is affecting...
Wiregrass store impacted by inflation, fighting to keep prices down
The toddler’s father, 19-year-old Raymond Oliver Smith, was found asleep in a back bedroom.
Dothan man arrested after child found next to roadway
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020