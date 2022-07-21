Dothan toddler accidentally shot

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police responded to a local hospital on Wednesday night for a 3-year-old that had been shot.

According to a release from the department, officers arrived at the medical facility at 8:40 p.m. The child had reportedly climbed into the lap of an adult male who had a pistol in his pocket.

The toddler hit the trigger, causing the gun to fire, with a bullet striking them in a lower extremity.

This incident occurred in the 400 block of Mona Drive.

The child was treated at the hospital for the wound and released, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

