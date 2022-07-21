Dothan schools have failed, charter school supporters claim

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Supporters of a proposed charter school believe their public education system is performing poorly.

“There’s a community base in this area that wants (the charter school), not because they want to take their kids out of (Dothan City Schools) but because DCS is failing them,” Dothan resident Ben Irwin said at a public hearing on Wednesday night.

Greater Beulah Baptist Church has filed state paperwork to create Barnabas School of Knowledge on its Headland Avenue campus.

That charter school would offer educational opportunities for kindergarten through fifth grade and anticipates a 250-student enrollment.

It would operate with public funds and without tuition.

DCS officials oppose the school.

“If we lose 250 students that would result in the loss of about $3 million in funding,” said Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe.

He previously told News 4 the charter could force one DCS school to close and result in possible rezoning.

Coe received the brunt of criticism dung the 65-minute public hearing that included claims that city schools have worsened as White students moved to private and county schools, leaving minorities behind.

“Our students who are black comprise about 64 percent of the Dothan school system,” said charter school proponent DeAndre Peterson.

She claims the higher student of color percentage the lower grades have become, something she blames on what she describes as inadequate classroom instruction.

Petersen believes Barnabas School would get pupils back on track.

But others think the best way improve public education is parental engagement.

District Six board member Aurie Jenkins admits DCS fell on hard times, blaming that turmoil on the previous superintendent who closed schools and consolidated campuses.

Jenkins channeled her frustration, becoming involved in the process.

She praises Coe and current administrators for turning things around.

Highly regarded Dothan pastor Robert Love Jones agrees with Jenkins.

“If parents don’t do a better job in getting involved in the education of our children you will never have a good school system,” he said.

It is not known when a decision will be made on Greater Beulah’s charter school request, but it would be at least a year before classes begin.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.