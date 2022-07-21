Dothan man arrested after child found next to roadway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A driver on Webb Road found a toddler crawling on the edge of the roadway on Wednesday.

The child was spotted in the 2100 by the motorist, who proceeded to call 911 and held the child until authorities arrived.

Once Dothan Police were able to locate the child’s home, officers arrived at the location and discovered the front door standing wide open.

The toddler’s father, 19-year-old Raymond Oliver Smith, was found asleep in a back bedroom. Officers also found various controlled narcotics that Smith had no prescription for.

Raymond Oliver Smith - Multiple Charges (Dothan Police Department)

Smith was taken into custody by police and charged with one count of Reckless Endangerment, one count of Chemical Endangerment, and three counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bond was set at $51,000, and records show he was released on Wednesday.

