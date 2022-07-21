DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: News4 talks all things Auburn football
Sports Director Justin McNelley and Sports Reporter Nick Brooks are back to analyze Auburn’s upcoming season after SEC Media Days.
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.