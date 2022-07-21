Advertisement

Crestview teens charged with burglary and grand theft

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies responding to a call of shots fired in the Auburn...
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies responding to a call of shots fired in the Auburn community near Crestview overnight, leading to burglary and grand theft charges against a trio of teens.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired in the Auburn community Thursday.

Around 2:30 a.m., residents in the community reported gunfire and the sound of cars racing around, as well as reports of multiple vehicle burglaries.

Deputies say they made contact with Crestview area residents Jalin Martin, 20, Grady Sutton, 18, and Daniel Johnson, 16, directly outside the neighborhood. Johnson allegedly admitted burglarizing a vehicle on Autumn Woods Driver with Martin and Sutton, and saying they were armed with a rifle at the time.

All three were charged with armed burglary and grand theft, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

