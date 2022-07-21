A better chance of scattered showers and storms today

SYNOPSIS – A better chance of rain as we head into the afternoon hours today, overnight tonight a few light showers will be possible as well. Tomorrow the rain chances look to be in the early part of the afternoon so the evening hours look good. Pop up shower and storms will stick around through the weekend but not everyone will see the rain. Next week temperatures will be back in the lower to middle 90s with the pop up afternoon shower and storm chances each day.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds SW 5-15 mph 50%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few light showers possible. Low near 74°. Winds SW 5 mph 20%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain earlier in the day. High near 87°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 60%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY - Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

