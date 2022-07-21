Athens, Limestone County school officials receive fraud scheme sentences

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A former school official that was involved in a school fraud scheme was sentenced on Thursday.

William Lee “Trey” Holladay III received a sentence of 60 months. Following that time, he will serve three years of supervised release. He will also be responsible for paying $2.8 million in restitution. He is required to begin his sentence on Sept. 1.

Gregory Earl Corkren received a sentence of 22 months in prison. Following that time he will serve three years of supervised release. He will be responsible for paying nearly $1.4 million in restitution.

Corkren is ordered to begin his sentence on Sept. 1.

David Webb Tutt was sentenced to 24 months in prison. Following that time, he will serve three years of supervised release. He is responsible for paying $258,920.04. He was fined $15,000.

Tutt is ordered to report to the Federal Bureau of Prison on Sept. 1.

In June, it was determined that Corkren would pay nearly $1.4 million to the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE). Tutt will pay $258,920.04 and Holladay III will pay $2.8 million.

On July 19, former Limestone County Schools Superintendent Thomas Michal Sisk was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison which will be followed by three years of supervised release. Sisk was fined $15,000 and ordered to pay $13,000 in restitution.

William Richard Carter Jr. is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 3.

