Advertisement

1 soldier dead, 9 injured in lightning strike at Ga. base

By WRDW Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW) - As thunderstorms moved through the area, 10 soliders were injured by a lighting strike, killing one of them, at Georgia’s Fort Gordon.

It happened around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to spokeswoman Anne H. Bowman.

“It is with a heavy heart Fort Gordon confirms one of the soldiers injured in the lightning strike this afternoon succumbed to their injuries,” said Bowman in a statement.

The identity will be released once the next of kin is notified, WRDW reports.

As thunderstorms moved through the area, the soldiers suffered injuries associated with a lightning strike at one of their training areas.

Fort Gordon’s Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene immediately, according to Bowman.

The extent of the other nine injuries sustained is currently unknown.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cows blocked part of the Florida Turnpike Monday after the trailer they were in caught fire.
Geneva County trucker linked to cow catastrophe on Florida Turnpike
Children in classroom in this undated file photo.
Superintendent: Charter could close one Dothan school
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Trial nears for man charged with murdering Dothan teens
Michael Steven Sanders was last seen on July 15 at around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Ace Avenue...
UPDATE: Emergency Missing Child Alert canceled for Clayhatchee teen
The top of the sign is slightly charred, but it is still very much readable, “In God We Trust.”
A sign of hope: Whaleys find token of peace amidst rubble of Zack’s

Latest News

President Joe Biden has announced modest new steps to combat climate change and promised more...
Biden unveils executive action plan on climate
Alex Murdaugh's wife and 22-year-old son were found shot to death at the family's hunting...
Disbarred SC attorney pleads not guilty in murders of wife, son
Those who support and oppose a proposed Dothan charter school listen to views during a July 20...
Dothan schools have failed, charter school supporters claim
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun