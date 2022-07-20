Advertisement

Wallace esthetic students offer salon services to community

Students in the esthetics program learn how to be skin care professionals.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Esthetics program at Wallace Community College is offering their services to the community.

Students in the esthetics program learn how to be skin care professionals.

In order to get real world experience with clients they are offering facials, waxing, and other salon services to the public.

The Esthetics program has around 38 students who have aspirations to work in this field and, since the pandemic, they haven’t been able to practice on people outside of their program.

This event provides the opportunity for the students to put their skills to use while also exercising their communication abilities.

Esthetics Technologies Instructor, Lori Godwin, said that having the opportunity to treat skin they haven’t worked on before is one of the best things she can do for their education.

The event will be held in two sessions on July 22nd and 29th, one at 8:00 a.m. and the other at 10 a.m.

To inquire about fees and availability call Lori Godwin at 334-556-2424 or email her at lgodwin@wallace.edu.

To learn more about the Esthetics program click HERE.

