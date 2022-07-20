‘UnBollweevilble’ block party in downtown Enterprise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Downtown Enterprise is the place to be this Friday (7/22) from 4 p.m. tp 7 p.m. as the city welcomes the WTVY News 4 team.

Not only will the team be in downtown Enterprise this Friday evening, Main Street Enterprise and Friends of Main Street are throwing the very first Boll Weevil Block Party.

Festivities will take place on East College Street, where the Los Locos Band will be performing. Tasty treats from local restaurants and food trucks will be available, featuring Tin Pig BBQ, Sno2Go, Tasty Treats & More, and J&R Dogs.

“This is the perfect opportunity to support local businesses and celebrate Enterprise,” said Mariah Montgomery, director of Main Street Enterprise, as she encouraged everyone to come out during the time WTVY News 4 will be live from West College Street.

Local business will have boll weevil themed specials and extended hours during the event. Local vendors and cornhole boards will line the street along with some special prizes.

“Enjoy the entertainment district and sip as you shop,” Montgomery said. “Grab dinner from a downtown restaurant or a local food truck, dine under the dining tent on East College Street and enjoy the music as you dine!”

For the first time, the Enterprise Farmers Market will be open and included in the Friday night festivities. The market boasts more that 20 produce farmers and crafting vendors that will be attending the Friday night market.

“We are proud of our city. We’re proud of our businesses, and we are especially proud of our people,”Doerer. “so, we want everyone to come to downtown and to the Farmers Market Friday evening to shop, dine and be entertained. We have all kinds of exciting things for you to participate in.”

Be sure to stop by the first ever Boll Weevil Block Party and enjoy all that downtown Enterprise has to offer this Friday night from 4 p.m. to 7p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

