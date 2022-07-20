Senior health expo coming to Enterprise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For the first time since 2019, the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce will host the Senior Lifestyle and Health Expo.

The event will take place on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The expo will be held at the Enterprise Civic Center on 2401 Neil Metcalf Road. Seniors, retirees, and providers of senior healthcare are encouraged to attend the free event.

The title sponsor for the expo is Medical Center Enterprise will be there with over 45 other sponsors who will be set up to provide free heath screenings and other valuable resources.

The groups are set to include assisted living information, memory care, home health services, dancing and fitness classes, tips for leisure, investment coaching, and insurance. There will also be food from McDonald’s and soda floats courtesy of Milky Moo’s.

The expo will also have door prizes and antique appraisals.

Erin Grantham, Executive Director for the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, stated “The Chamber is proud to host this event to spotlight our local businesses and organizations and provide an opportunity for people to learn more about the amazing resources, products, and services available in the area.” She added, “We also want to recognize and celebrate our retired and senior citizens. As respected members of the community who have given back in so many ways over the years, we wanted to offer this one-of-a-kind 1950′s Sock-Hop themed event to show our appreciation.”

Be sure to come out to the Senior Lifestyle and Health Expo on Thursday, July 28 and take advantage of all that it has to offer.

If you have any questions about this event and other Enterprise Chamber of Commerce events, check out their Facebook page and the website at www.EnterpriseAlabama.com. For additional questions, contact the Chamber at 344-347-0581.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

