Nick Saban addresses NIL at SEC Media Days

Nick Saban at Media Days
Nick Saban at Media Days(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - NIck Saban greeted fans at the College Football Hall of Fame before taking the mic to talk name, image, likeness, or NIL.

Saban spent an hour talking about NIL.

He also addressed his relationship with Jimbo Fisher after the dicey words Fisher spoke about Saban earlier this summer in regards to NIL and recruiting.

Linebacker Will Anderson said during media days the team was very aware of Fisher’s comments, and those things will be settled this fall.

“You know, we note it,” Anderson said. “We don’t have to speak on it too much. We see what’s going on. When the pads get on and the game gets going, we’ll address it then.”

Alabama starts their season September 3 against Utah State in Tuscaloosa.

