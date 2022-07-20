Advertisement

More scattered rain today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Pop up afternoon showers and storms will make an appearance once again this afternoon with temperatures in the lower 90s for highs. Tomorrow a better chance of rain with coverage around 50% the same story for Friday as well but the weekend looks drier and hotter. The start of next week brings in another good chance of some rain.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds SW 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 87° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY - Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

