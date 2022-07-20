More scattered rain today
From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Pop up afternoon showers and storms will make an appearance once again this afternoon with temperatures in the lower 90s for highs. Tomorrow a better chance of rain with coverage around 50% the same story for Friday as well but the weekend looks drier and hotter. The start of next week brings in another good chance of some rain.
TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 40%
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds SW 5 mph 5%
TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 50%
EXTENDED
FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 87° 50%
SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%
SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%
MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 50%
TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%
WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%
THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%
COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY - Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft
