More Rain On The Way

SYNOPSIS – Our daily pattern of pop-up showers and thunderstorms will continue for Thursday, with even better rain coverage for Friday. Rain chances will drop for the weekend, but isolated showers and thunderstorms will still be possible.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Early showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 87° 70%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

